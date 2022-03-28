Trainline (LON:TRN) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.23) target price on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Trainline from GBX 246 ($3.24) to GBX 241 ($3.17) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.27) price target on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Trainline from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trainline has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 320.33 ($4.22).

Get Trainline alerts:

Shares of LON TRN opened at GBX 199 ($2.62) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 211.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 276.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £956.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55. Trainline has a one year low of GBX 147.37 ($1.94) and a one year high of GBX 506.50 ($6.67).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.