TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.03. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $17.18. The company has a market capitalization of $63.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.98.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc acquired 7,622 shares of TransAct Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $66,006.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 604,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 26,947 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 567,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after buying an additional 83,338 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 22.2% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 391,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 71,187 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

