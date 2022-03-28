Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Receives $24.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRMR shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMR. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 220,199 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMR opened at $15.88 on Friday. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

