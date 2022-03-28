Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Short Interest Down 62.0% in March

Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a decrease of 62.0% from the February 28th total of 161,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

OTCMKTS TREVF remained flat at $$1.18 on Monday. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,278. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33. Trevali Mining has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $116.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.71.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.78 million for the quarter. Trevali Mining had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 5.36%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

