Trex (NYSE:TREX) Downgraded to Underperform at BNP Paribas

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $81.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TREX. B. Riley dropped their price target on Trex from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

NYSE:TREX opened at $68.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.52. Trex has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $140.98.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. Trex’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

