Trust Co. of Virginia VA Acquires 4,475 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 138.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,783,000 after acquiring an additional 303,506 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959,247 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,609 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,315,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,031,000 after buying an additional 144,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $631,278,000. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $13,478,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $270,949.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 635,585 shares of company stock valued at $57,204,925. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $91.36. 6,890,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,618,757. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.02. The firm has a market cap of $165.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $63.46 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

