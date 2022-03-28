Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $608,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXN traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $182.39. The stock had a trading volume of 74,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,499,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.04 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.33.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

