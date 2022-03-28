Trust Co. of Virginia VA Invests $251,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 87.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,264,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,095 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 13.7% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.51. The company had a trading volume of 76,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,055,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.51 and a 200-day moving average of $103.01.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FISV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.10.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

