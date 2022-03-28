Trust Co. of Virginia VA Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 696 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,905 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Bbva USA lifted its position in NVIDIA by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after acquiring an additional 76,940 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $50,471,000 after acquiring an additional 181,955 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 749,056 shares of company stock valued at $206,684,142 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $276.17. 800,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,677,570. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $127.00 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.77.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

