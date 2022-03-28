TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Raises Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47.

TTEC has increased its dividend payment by 17.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. TTEC has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TTEC to earn $5.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

TTEC stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,936. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. TTEC has a 12 month low of $68.83 and a 12 month high of $113.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.84.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.66 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TTEC will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on TTEC shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TTEC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $207,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $14,974,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TTEC by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after buying an additional 25,511 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile (Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

