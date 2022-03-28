TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Receives $15.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on TTMI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

TTMI opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.62. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.29.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.03 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,638,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,912,000 after acquiring an additional 46,855 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,572,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,732,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,607,000 after acquiring an additional 188,161 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,897,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,172,000 after acquiring an additional 147,097 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,819,000 after buying an additional 23,567 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

