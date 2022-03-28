Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.1% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $154.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.05. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 1.40. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $412.68.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.52.

In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $208,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,961. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

