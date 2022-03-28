Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Cut to $51.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Loop Capital from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TWTR. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $38.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.29. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.66 and a beta of 0.80. Twitter has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $73.34.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,614 shares of company stock worth $744,993 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 226,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after buying an additional 58,633 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

