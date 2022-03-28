UBS Group Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 5,200 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($68.46) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,850 ($63.85) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,900 ($77.67) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($73.72) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.29) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,220 ($81.89) to GBX 6,460 ($85.04) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,420.83 ($71.36).

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,925 ($78.00) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,354 ($57.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.52). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,622.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,105.84. The company has a market cap of £96.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 352.32 ($4.64) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.69%.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($71.06), for a total transaction of £269.90 ($355.32).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

