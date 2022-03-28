Ultra (UOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $364.29 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00002691 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $364.29 million and $9.84 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,877.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.40 or 0.00798717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.43 or 0.00205594 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000867 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005084 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00021311 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001236 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,752,124 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

