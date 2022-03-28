UniFirst (UNF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect UniFirst to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $182.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.28. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.01. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $165.52 and a 12-month high of $242.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.98%.

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $97,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,025 shares of company stock valued at $203,588 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in UniFirst by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 2,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the third quarter worth $553,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 34.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

