United States Steel (NYSE:X) PT Raised to $33.00

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

X has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $38.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.76. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $38.85.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.37%.

In other United States Steel news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $360,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $2,191,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 318.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 255,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 194,346 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in United States Steel by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in United States Steel by 271.0% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,488,000 after buying an additional 2,842,420 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 48.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

