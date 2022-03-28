Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Unity Software by 55.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,458,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,210 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,643,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,792 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,496,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,805,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 216,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.53, for a total value of $30,053,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $225,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,624 shares of company stock valued at $44,952,276 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U stock opened at $93.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.72 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.83.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The company had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.83.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

