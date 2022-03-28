Universal Currency (UNIT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.00

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 29.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 28th. Universal Currency has a market capitalization of $67,983.19 and $4.00 worth of Universal Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universal Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Universal Currency has traded up 48.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000103 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Universal Currency Coin Profile

Universal Currency (CRYPTO:UNIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2015. Universal Currency’s total supply is 20,049,110 coins and its circulating supply is 15,949,110 coins. Universal Currency’s official website is www.u-currency.com . Universal Currency’s official Twitter account is @UnitCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Universal Currency is a decentralized, peer-to-peer payment system “

Universal Currency Coin Trading

