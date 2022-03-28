Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll Sells 7,500 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $914,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $782,850.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $884,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $1,080,375.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.99, for a total transaction of $817,425.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $811,950.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $754,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total transaction of $812,025.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $913,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $995,625.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $103.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.03. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.15 and a 52 week high of $401.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.60 and a beta of 0.01.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

