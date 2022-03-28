Uxin (UXIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of UXIN opened at $1.45 on Monday. Uxin has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The company has a market cap of $540.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Uxin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Uxin by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 208,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 19,210 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uxin by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 20,849 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Uxin during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Uxin during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

