Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $7,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,979,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,305,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 207.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 133,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,786,000 after purchasing an additional 90,403 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 446,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,026,000 after purchasing an additional 83,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 993.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 72,515 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.00.

MTN traded down $1.73 on Monday, hitting $256.71. The company had a trading volume of 11,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,540. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.38 and a 1 year high of $376.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a $1.91 dividend. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 66.92%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

