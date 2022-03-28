Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a growth of 98.4% from the February 28th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Valeo from €33.00 ($36.26) to €26.00 ($28.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Valeo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €20.00 ($21.98) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Valeo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Get Valeo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $8.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Valeo has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.