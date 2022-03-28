Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2022

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a growth of 98.4% from the February 28th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Valeo from €33.00 ($36.26) to €26.00 ($28.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Valeo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €20.00 ($21.98) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Valeo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $8.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Valeo has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82.

Valeo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.