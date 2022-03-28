Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) were down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.88 and last traded at $32.88. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 54,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VALN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valneva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Valneva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Valneva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,369,000. Institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

