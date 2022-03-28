Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 667,155 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,797,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667,155 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vale were worth $53,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its position in Vale by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 19,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Vale by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vale by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Vale by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Vale by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VALE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. HSBC raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vale in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.63.

Shares of VALE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.97. 25,058,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,808,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.22. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.718 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.2%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

