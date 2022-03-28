Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,284 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $16,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,793,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 1,502.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,648,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,163 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after acquiring an additional 89,619 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 7.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 276,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after acquiring an additional 18,839 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

NYSE QGEN traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.49. 309,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $41.32 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.66.

QIAGEN ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $582.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QGEN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. DZ Bank upgraded QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QIAGEN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.09.

About QIAGEN (Get Rating)

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.