Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 431,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,106 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $76,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.50. 1,371,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,432,953. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.65. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.54 and a 52 week high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

