Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Novavax were worth $16,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Novavax by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Novavax by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Novavax by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Novavax by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVAX. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.86.

NASDAQ NVAX traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $73.85. 3,071,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,270,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.21. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.41. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.82 and a 12 month high of $277.80.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($9.75). The firm had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.79 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 152.12% and a negative return on equity of 368.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $704,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

