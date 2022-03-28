Van ECK Associates Corp Has $104.84 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 586.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,535 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $104,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 185.8% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 120.8% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.2% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $197.11. 3,260,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,779,787. The company has a market capitalization of $135.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.53 and a 200 day moving average of $206.91.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.43.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

