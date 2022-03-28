Van ECK Associates Corp Has $18.42 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 468.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 277,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,887 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $18,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 206.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 246.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Mondelez International by 82.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 37.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.57. 7,994,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,757,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.09. The firm has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

