Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,373,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,256 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $91,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harber Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 157,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 92,528 shares during the period. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,858,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 132,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 91,069 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,959,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,880,138. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.13. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $99.46. The company has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.82.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock worth $1,330,948 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

