Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,432,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,352 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $19,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 2.4% in the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,634,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,060,000 after purchasing an additional 60,595 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,195,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,909,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 74.5% during the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 609,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 260,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 11.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 587,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 58,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 100.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 378,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 189,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NMFC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.72. 372,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,370. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.57. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.29.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 74.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.83%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

