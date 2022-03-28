Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,590,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,695,551 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $20,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 175,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 93,956 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 83,392.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 31,689 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HLX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.74. 1,838,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $718.76 million, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $6.70.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $168.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $5.60 to $6.30 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.