Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 33,611 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 223,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,611 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $15,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 4.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,083,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,383,000 after buying an additional 194,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,836,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,520,000 after buying an additional 260,530 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,178,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,814,000 after buying an additional 74,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,836,000 after buying an additional 336,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

NYSE SO traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $71.00. 3,252,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,043,390. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $71.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.40. The stock has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 116.81%.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $57,821.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $506,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,179 shares of company stock worth $10,805,076 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.