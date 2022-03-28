Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 981,535 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $63,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.2% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.27. The company had a trading volume of 806,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,754. The company has a market capitalization of $110.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $54.25 and a 12-month high of $81.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 16.05%. On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

