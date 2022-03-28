Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 559 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 301,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $84,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,393,000 after buying an additional 271,592 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,212,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,678,000 after buying an additional 339,650 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 523,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,846,000 after buying an additional 80,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,734,000 after buying an additional 221,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $333.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,582. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $276.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.49, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.97.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $3,106,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,945 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEDG. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $339.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.29.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

