VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EINC shares. ATB Capital increased their target price on VanEck ETF Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Laurentian decreased their price objective on VanEck ETF Trust from C$25.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on VanEck ETF Trust from C$28.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on VanEck ETF Trust to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, initiated coverage on VanEck ETF Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$27.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of EINC traded up C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.70. 4,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,465. VanEck ETF Trust has a 1-year low of C$10.79 and a 1-year high of C$26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$610.21 million and a P/E ratio of -7.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.56.

