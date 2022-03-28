VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,405,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,319,000 after buying an additional 761,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,438,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,132,000 after buying an additional 176,490 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,072,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,821,000 after buying an additional 154,866 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,036,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,158,000 after buying an additional 80,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,750,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,210,000 after buying an additional 79,516 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $74.75 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.46 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.70.

