Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 958,832 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,831,000 after purchasing an additional 94,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,204,000 after buying an additional 272,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,473,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,742,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $287.56. 15,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,297. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $250.62 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.87.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

