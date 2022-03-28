Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Reduced by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after acquiring an additional 327,105 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,686,000 after acquiring an additional 300,112 shares during the period.

VYM traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,637,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,908. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.57.

