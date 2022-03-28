Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Up 341.3% in March

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, an increase of 341.3% from the February 28th total of 559,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,437,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $52.23 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $52.20 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

