Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,660,000 after purchasing an additional 904,543 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,130,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,055,000 after acquiring an additional 49,376 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,283,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,498,000 after acquiring an additional 481,123 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,364,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,379,000 after acquiring an additional 858,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,628,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,792,000 after acquiring an additional 43,826 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,918,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,021. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $55.15 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%.

