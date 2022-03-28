Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Reaches $4.56 on Exchanges

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.56 or 0.00009618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 18% lower against the dollar. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $3,575.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00047743 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.90 or 0.07047456 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,492.93 or 1.00183768 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00045953 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.