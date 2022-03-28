Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VAPO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

NYSE VAPO opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.59. Vapotherm has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The stock has a market cap of $371.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of -1.05.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 52.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vapotherm will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAPO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vapotherm by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 6.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 109.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 15,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 15.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

