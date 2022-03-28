Velas (VLX) Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. Velas has a market capitalization of $562.74 million and approximately $11.32 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000521 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000148 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002418 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003585 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,280,045,887 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

