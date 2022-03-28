Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.38). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.18) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $12.25 on Monday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. 60.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus.

