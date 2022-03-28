Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ventyx Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc. is headquartered in Encinitas, California. “

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $12.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.57. Ventyx Biosciences has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 60.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus.

