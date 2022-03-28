Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,954 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 48,491.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 823,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,434,000 after acquiring an additional 821,929 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,285,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,665,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 229.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 504,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,254,000 after acquiring an additional 351,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 376.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 353,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 279,597 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $62.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.27 and a twelve month high of $85.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.75.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

