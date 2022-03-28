Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $685,000 Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $77.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.38. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

