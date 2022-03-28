Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $764,000 Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,149 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $34.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average is $26.08.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.3311 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.21.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.